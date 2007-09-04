The Ship Gets Sequel

If you've not played The Ship, you really should. There aren't enough nautical, first-person murder mystery games around. In fact, there's really only one. The Ship. About to be two, though, with CVG reporting that developers Outerlight are at work on a sequel. That's about all we've got on it, but I'd imagine it would involve a ship, some passengers and a fair amount of murder. Guess they can't call it "The Ship", either, since there's now two of them. Maybe "A Ship". Or "Another Ship". The Ship sequel underway [CVG]