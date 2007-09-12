The Simpsons Game might be the best selling Simpsons game of all time—that is, if EA keeps pumping out marketing gold like this Rockstar Games inspired clip. I may justifiably hate The Scorpions like they were responsible for the murder of my family, but even I reflexively fist pumped to this new The Simpsons Game spot. Sure, the game may turn into a derivative putrid stew, but can you deny the power of this clip?
The Simpsons Game: Grand Theft Scratchy
