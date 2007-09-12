The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Simpsons Game: Grand Theft Scratchy

The Simpsons Game might be the best selling Simpsons game of all time—that is, if EA keeps pumping out marketing gold like this Rockstar Games inspired clip. I may justifiably hate The Scorpions like they were responsible for the murder of my family, but even I reflexively fist pumped to this new The Simpsons Game spot. Sure, the game may turn into a derivative putrid stew, but can you deny the power of this clip?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles