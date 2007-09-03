The Space Invaders Sweater

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

IRsweater.jpgEtsy member n2Imaginations has been working overtime to create this sweet Space Invaders sweater. Not surprisingly it has already sold, but if you're feeling extra crafty or know someone who does, n2Imaginations is also offering a PDF version of the pattern for download.I really like the pattern and all, but something about the shape reminds me of the sweaters you see at the thrift store with teddy bears or Christmas trees on them. Personally I prefer something a little more fitted, but it's pretty cool nonetheless. And in case you were wondering it was made in a nice one-size fits all XXL. Doesn't anyone make anything in medium anymore?

Video Game Sweater 1 [Etsy] [via Wonderland]

