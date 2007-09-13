The Teaser For The Halo 3 Teaser

This whole Halo 3 thing has officially gotten our of hand. Here's the new teaser for the new ad coming later this week. We shit you not.
Teaser of the Halo 3 TV Ad [gamersyde]
This whole Halo 3 thing has officially gotten our of hand. Here's the new teaser for the new ad coming later this week. We shit you not.
Teaser of the Halo 3 TV Ad [gamersyde]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink