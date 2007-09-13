The Wii Has Won The Internet's Heart

BrandIntel are analysts. Nerd analysts. They don't hit the streets or call random strangers to get data, though, they trawl blogs and forums looking for what's hot and, conversely, what is not hot. In this case they've taken a look at the Wii, PS3 and 360, and have made a lovely graph which purports to display how the internet feels about each. In particular, how likely someone would be to purchase one of the three. The Wii comes out on top, followed by the 360 then the PS3. No idea how scientific this is, I'm just enjoying the concept of transforming fanboy rants into hard data. Well...that and the colours. How the Wii's Winning the 'Net [Next-Gen]