The Witcher In Action

This footage from Atari and CD Projekt's The Witcher is a pretty accurate representation of what to expect from the game action-wise. You've got your day combat, night combat, day walking, night walking, and just general hanging about looking cool and white-hared.The only thing missing from this extended gameplay trailer is hot prostitute action, but we've already covered that and there's no use beating a dead
whore horse.
This footage from Atari and CD Projekt's The Witcher is a pretty accurate representation of what to expect from the game action-wise. You've got your day combat, night combat, day walking, night walking, and just general hanging about looking cool and white-hared.The only thing missing from this extended gameplay trailer is hot prostitute action, but we've already covered that and there's no use beating a dead
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink