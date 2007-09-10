The original Xbox? Loads of good times, but it wasn't exactly pleasing on the eye. Oh, it also took up too much space; you couldn't even put other console/DVD player things on top of it since they curved the roof. Gah! Thankfully, those two shortcomings have been rectified by this case mod, the Xbox Mini, which chucks out the old DVD drive in favour of an 80GB HDD and comes in a oh-that's-much-better, smaller case. It's not quite finished, but it's getting there. Introducing Xbox Mini [Xbox Scene, via Giz]
The Xbox Mini
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink