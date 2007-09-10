The original Xbox? Loads of good times, but it wasn't exactly pleasing on the eye. Oh, it also took up too much space; you couldn't even put other console/DVD player things on top of it since they curved the roof. Gah! Thankfully, those two shortcomings have been rectified by this case mod, the Xbox Mini, which chucks out the old DVD drive in favour of an 80GB HDD and comes in a oh-that's-much-better, smaller case. It's not quite finished, but it's getting there. Introducing Xbox Mini [Xbox Scene, via Giz]