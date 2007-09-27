THQ Unleashes Warhammer 40K Soulstorm

Warhammer 40K fans rejoice! The fight is far from over, as THQ announces a brand-new standalone expansion for the popular RTS, Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War - Soulstorm. The expansion takes the battle into the stars as the war spans an entire star system. New planets of course means new races, with two new alien civilisations joining the fray for a grand total of nine.

"Relic Entertainment has set the standard for technical excellence and innovation in the RTS genre," said Bob Aniello, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, THQ. "Dawn of War - Soulstorm continues that tradition as a standalone title featuring all-new, brutally addictive single and multiplayer game-play that will hook newcomers and skilled Dawn of War veterans alike."

The game also introduces air units as well as multiplayer medals for you to lord over your enemies. The Soulstorm is coming Spring 2008.