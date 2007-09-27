THQ Unleashes Warhammer 40K Soulstorm

Warhammer 40K fans rejoice! The fight is far from over, as THQ announces a brand-new standalone expansion for the popular RTS, Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War - Soulstorm. The expansion takes the battle into the stars as the war spans an entire star system. New planets of course means new races, with two new alien civilisations joining the fray for a grand total of nine.
"Relic Entertainment has set the standard for technical excellence and innovation in the RTS genre," said Bob Aniello, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, THQ. "Dawn of War - Soulstorm continues that tradition as a standalone title featuring all-new, brutally addictive single and multiplayer game-play that will hook newcomers and skilled Dawn of War veterans alike."
The game also introduces air units as well as multiplayer medals for you to lord over your enemies. The Soulstorm is coming Spring 2008.
The Carnage Continues In THQ's Warhammer® 40,000™: Dawn Of War® - Soulstorm™ Standalone Expansion in Million-Unit Selling Franchise
Scheduled for Spring 2008 Release
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. September 26, 2007 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ:THQI) today announced WarhammerÂ® 40,000â„¢: Dawn of WarÂ® - Soulstormâ„¢, the next standalone chapter in internal studio Relic Entertainment's award-winning Real-Time Strategy (RTS) franchise, is scheduled for release on Windows PC in spring 2008. Featuring an extensive interplanetary campaign spanning an entire star system in the WarhammerÂ® 40,000â„¢ universe, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Soulstorm introduces two all-new factions for an unprecedented total of nine playable races.
"In Dawn of War - Soulstorm, we've taken Games Workshop's epic war from one planet to an entire star system," said Tarrnie Williams, general manager, Relic Entertainment. "Allowing gamers to play nine unique races, introducing air units and providing multiplayer achievements for the first time creates a tremendous amount of new and challenging strategic gameplay for all players."
