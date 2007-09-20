Three More Kingdom Hearts Games

Get ready Kingdom Hearts fans. Square Enix announced today at TGS that they're working on three new Kingdom heart titles. Each with awful titles. Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep is a new PSP adventure. Kingdom Hearts: Coded is a mobile game. Note that there are about a million mobile games on show here. Last one is Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days, a co-operative (think Crystal Chronicles) DS game. Can you HANDLE that much Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts fans?