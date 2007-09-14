Thrustmaster Wireless Wii Controller

I'm a little disappointed with the Classic Controller. Mainly because it's not properly wireless, which in 2007 I don't find annoying, I find inexcusable! Enter Thrustmaster's T-Wireless NW, which has an awful name but a promising premise. It works like a Wavebird: plug an adapter into the Cube's wireless ports, play wirelessly. While it looks tacky, it'll be $20 on release (same as the Classic), so you can choose between Nintendo's style or Thrustmaster's...wirelessness. Thrustmaster Announces Wii Wireless Classic Controller [IGN]