The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Thrustmaster Wireless Wii Controller

wirelesswii.jpgI'm a little disappointed with the Classic Controller. Mainly because it's not properly wireless, which in 2007 I don't find annoying, I find inexcusable! Enter Thrustmaster's T-Wireless NW, which has an awful name but a promising premise. It works like a Wavebird: plug an adapter into the Cube's wireless ports, play wirelessly. While it looks tacky, it'll be $20 on release (same as the Classic), so you can choose between Nintendo's style or Thrustmaster's...wirelessness. Thrustmaster Announces Wii Wireless Classic Controller [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles