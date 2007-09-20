Timelapse Lego Master Chief

I've been a big fan of Legos all my life, but I could never build anything recognisable out of them. I'm lucky if I can simply stack the things in a straight line without screwing them up, so I am understandably jealous of Nathan Sawaya, former lawyer turned Lego artist, who seemingly effortlessly creates a bust of Master Chief in brick form. He doesn't seem to be using any sort of blueprint or guide... he just sits down and builds it. He truly has mad lego skills. Click the pic or hit the link to see him in action.

