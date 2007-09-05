Tom Morello Is A Guitar VILLAIN

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

morello.jpgBack in the day (and, well, still, I guess) I was a huge Rage Against the Machine fan. And I always thought Tom Morello was a nice guy. Sweet, even. Apparently not! Seems the dude is in fact a bad guy. A villain. And will be represented as such in Guitar Hero III, starring as a boss character (and confirming earlier rumours in the process).

Whenever I play Guitar Hero, my opponent always kicks my ass on my own riffs...Now that I'm actually in the game, I hope the digital me will win once in a while!

Doesn't sound particularly villainous. Sounds downright sporting! Tom Morello Looks Forward to Whupping Your Butt in "Guitar Hero" [Rolling Stone, via Gamespot]

