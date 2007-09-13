Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Demo Hits Live

With EA's Skate for the Xbox 360 heading to retail shelves tomorrow, Activision has gone ahead and put a playable demo of Tony Hawk's Proving Ground up on Xbox Live Marketplace for your enjoyment. Measuring up at a hefty 1.08GB, the demo allows you to tour Philadelphia and try out some of the latest installment's new moves. With both a Skate demo and this one now available, it is time to see which flavour of next-gen skateboarding you favour. Me? I'm still firmly in Tony's camp, having been relatively unimpressed by Skate's flickit control scheme. Your results may vary.

