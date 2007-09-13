The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Demo Hits Live

tonyhawksbox.jpgWith EA's Skate for the Xbox 360 heading to retail shelves tomorrow, Activision has gone ahead and put a playable demo of Tony Hawk's Proving Ground up on Xbox Live Marketplace for your enjoyment. Measuring up at a hefty 1.08GB, the demo allows you to tour Philadelphia and try out some of the latest installment's new moves. With both a Skate demo and this one now available, it is time to see which flavour of next-gen skateboarding you favour. Me? I'm still firmly in Tony's camp, having been relatively unimpressed by Skate's flickit control scheme. Your results may vary.

Demo: Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Demo [Major Nelson's Blog - Thanks Travis!]

