Touch Me? The Cheekiest Shirt of TGS

There was an entire hall chock full of merchandise at Tokyo Game Show: dolls, figures, toys and shirt. Mostly shirts though, tons and tons of T-shirts. While I love gaming shirts, they really have to be something special to get me to buy one. Mostly because I don't have the room in my house for anymore. When I was walking the halls last week checking out the merch this black Doki Doki Majo Shinpan shirt caught my eye.

Not only was it down right bizarre, it was for a game no one in the U.S. will probably ever seen. So yes, I bought it. What I didn't buy, though, was that shirt next to it. I mean, that's a finger there sneaking up her skirt and check out those freaked out eyes.