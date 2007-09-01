To: Bashcraft From: Crecente

After being away from home for nearly two weeks I am finally nestled safely back in my cocoon at home. Leipzig was a blast, though I mean that purely in a work-12-hours-a-day-and-never-see-the-light-outside-of-a-hall sort of way. Don't get me wrong, I still had fun, but I just didn't really see much of Germany besides the train rides between hotel and convention centre. I suspect TGS will be very much the same. It's too bad, because I do enjoy checking out other countries. Having grown up in Thailand, South Korea and lots of states in the U.S. I love to travel and love to explore. I am getting in a bit earlier to Tokyo, so maybe I'll get my chance. I haven't been there since, let see, 1982 I think. My first trip there was in the mid 70s. I suspect a lot has changed. Oh, do you think we should have a Kotaku party in Japan?

OK, off to take my son to the local Drive-in. Man, I haven't been to one of those since Meatballs, like the original Meatballs.