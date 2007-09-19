Treasure Too Busy With Xbox Live For PlayStation Network

Clean-cut Treasure boss man Masato Maegawa talked to 1UP just before the kick off of Tokyo Game Show 07, putting a shine on details for every upcoming Treasure game. The recently announced Xbox Live Arcade Ikaruga remake, for example, is taking up too much of the developer's resources, putting a hold on the unnamed Xbox 360 shooter that's said to be in the vein of its most famous shmups, Radiant Silvergun and Ikaruga. Unfortunately for those in the PLAYSTATION 3 camp, Treasure isn't working on the PlayStation Network, devoting their resources to XBLA development.
In other news, Maegawa confirmed that the company's other newly announced title, Bangai-O Spirits for the Nintendo DS is not a straight remake of the Dreamcast/Nintendo 64 game. That game will be playable at TGS this week, so expect to read in-depth impressions, hopefully from yours truly.
More details, including a teaser on Radiant Silvergun for the 360, at the 1UP report.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink