Triple Bomberman Land In January

Hot off the success of Bomberman Live on Xbox Live Arcade, Hudson is bringing the Bomberman Land triple threat in January with Bomberman Land for the Wii and PSP and Bomberman Land Touch! 2 for the Nintendo DS. Solve puzzles and quests in single-player mode, play 40-50 mini-games, or make some friends blow up real good in the Battle Pack Mode, which promises classic Bomberman action. The DS and PSP versions will both support single cartridge play, while the Wii version obviously won't. In fact the Wii version only supports 1-4 players locally, so until they get some online action going I'll stick to the 360 for my Bomberman fix.

Hudson Entertainment Blasts Bomberman Land Onto WiiTM Nintendo DSTM And PSPÂ® System

Experience Triple The Fun With 3 Full Fledged Game Modes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif - September 20, 2007 - Hudson Entertainment, the North American publishing arm of Hudson Soft, today announced Bomberman Land, the award-winning series, is coming to the Wiiâ„¢ and PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ®Portable) system, and BOMBERMAN LAND Touch! 2 is coming for the Nintendo DSâ„¢. Published by Hudson and distributed in North America by Konami Entertainment, all three versions are planned to release in January 2008.

Bomberman Land brings together 3 exciting game modes into one. The series introduces a bevy of mini-games, where most can be played in multiplayer mode. The PSP system version features 50 mini-games, the Wii features 50, and the DS has 40 unique mini-games. In addition, the Bomberman Land series features a robust single-player Story Mode, where players can explore a fantasy land and solve quests and puzzles with the ultimate goal of restoring peace and tranquility to the beleaguered Bomberman world.

Best of all, the game includes the Battle Pack Mode, the classic multiplayer Bomberman experience that gamers know and love. The PSP system and the DS versions both allow gamers to share one game cartridge and network with friends to create the ultimate party game.

"Gamers are going to be blown away by the sheer amount of content they get in the Bomberman Land series", said John Greiner President and CEO of Hudson Entertainment. "Each version of the perspective Bomberman Land title is different, with unique mini-games, Story Mode, and features. With the success of Bomberman Live on XBLA, we knew we had to up the bar for the brand, and we believe this series truly is triple the fun".

