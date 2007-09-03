Twilight Princess Capsule Figures

While I was roaming around PAX last weekend I happened upon a booth by local Seattle store Pink Godzilla. They had an amazing selection of vintage games, Japanese toys and even some Japanese systems. What really caught my eye (although it was hard to focus on just one thing) were these little Twilight Princess figures. These are actually capsule figures from Japan and each figure came in parts, reminding me of my model making days. They come in pieces so that they can produce larger figures and still manage to fit them into the little plastic egg shaped capsules. I grabbed the whole set for $US25 and spoke with one of the guys working the booth who told me they are readily available through the Pink Godzilla website. What's really great about PG is that all of their items include free shipping from right here in the US, thus relieving some of the long ship times often run into when ordering the same items from overseas. So, if you're a fan of Japanese games and toys and don't like waiting six to eight weeks for your precious treasures to arrive, run, don't walk to Pink Godzilla now!