Ubisoft Announces Q3 Holiday '07 Lineup

Because what the world really needs is another Naruto game, Ubisoft has announced their 2007-2008 holiday lineup. And what a lineup it is: there's quite a spread from chess to Beowulf to Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 (and, of course, Naruto). Full press release - and lineup - after the jump.UBISOFT ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR HOLIDAY 2007 LINEUP

Q3 2007-2008 Lineup Showcases Some of the Industry's Most Anticipated Games

SAN FRANCISCO - September 21, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced that its holiday 2007 lineup will feature an exceptional selection of titles. Covering all segments of video games - from hardcore to family titles, as well as games based on some of the most popular films and television series - the rich offering also includes some of this year's most anticipated new brands along with exciting new games from Ubisoft's multimillion-unit selling brands:

â€¢ Assassin's Creed(TM) - One of the most anticipated video games of the year comes to the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system in November, and to PC in early 2008. â€¢ Beowulf(TM) - The video game, based on Paramount Pictures' and Shangri-La Entertainment's "Beowulf," the upcoming feature film from Academy AwardÂ®-winning director Robert Zemeckis, will be released in November on Xbox 360, the PLAYSTATION 3 system and PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ®Portable) system. â€¢ Blazing AngelsÂ® 2 Secret Missions of WWII - Currently available on Xbox 360, experience World War II on the PLAYSTATION 3 system coming this holiday. Play as an elite pilot in the follow-up to the successful Blazing AngelsÂ® Squadrons of WWII. â€¢ Brothers In Arms Hell's Highway(TM), previously expected to be released for holiday 2007 will be released on next-generation platforms and PC in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2007-08. Brothers in Arms Road to Hill 30 for Wii will be released in December. â€¢ CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION(TM) Hard Evidence - For the first time, CSI fans will be able to play CSI on Xbox 360 and the Wii(TM) home video game system from Nintendo this holiday. â€¢ Haze(TM) - Legendary development team Free Radical Design teams up with Ubisoft to deliver the mind-altering, technologically superior game Haze, exclusively for the PLAYSTATION 3 system this holiday. â€¢ Heroes of Might and MagicÂ® V: Tribes of the East - Enjoy the dramatic evolution and conclusion of the HeroesÂ® V experience this holiday on PC. â€¢ Nitrobike(TM) - Navigate rocket-propelled motorcycles in this arcade-style game exclusively for the Wii(TM) home video game system from Nintendo. â€¢ NARUTO(TM): Rise of a Ninja - In a game exclusively developed for Xbox 360 from the ground up and for the first time ever, in October, gamers will experience Naruto starting from the series' beginning. â€¢ Rayman Raving RabbidsÂ® 2 - The bunnies are back and crazier than ever in this new game specially developed for Wii and Nintendo DS(TM) this holiday.

This holiday, Ubisoft will also release games that appeal to all audiences, with its innovative and appealing Games for Everyone lineup:

â€¢ ChessmasterÂ®: The Art of Learning for DS and ChessmasterÂ®: Grandmaster Edition for PC - In both games, Josh Waitzkin, International Master and eight-time National Chess Champion, coaches players to grasp the basic fundamentals of chess and to master the game through exciting courses and tutorials taken directly from his groundbreaking book, The Art of Learning (Free Press). â€¢ CraniumÂ® Kabookii - Designed specifically for Wii, Cranium Kabookii is an all-new game where families jam, draw, act and puzzle as they collect points and take centre stage in the Kabookii Arena to win. Special Kabookii Decoder Glasses reveal secret answers for added fun! â€¢ Imagine(TM) - The Imagine line allows girls to explore their favourite interests and hobbies - as indicated by extensive lifestyle research on this audience - in an interactive and entertaining way with titles such as Fashion Designer, Master Chef and Animal Doctor for Nintendo DS. â€¢ My Coach - Play and learn with this suite of entertaining training coaches that will teach you languages (My French Coach, My Spanish Coach) or help you to improve your expression (My Word Coach) for DS and Wii. â€¢ PetzÂ® - This holiday will see the return of HorsezÂ®, CatzÂ®, DogzÂ® and Hamsterz on the DS, PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system, PC - and for the first time on Wii!