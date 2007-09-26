Ubisoft Launches Tom Clancy's Air Combat

Could Ace Combat finally meet its match? For years now the Namco Bandai series has been synonymous with air combat video games, but now Ubisoft looks to one up them by creating a series that is not only synonymous - it is Air Combat. Tom Clancy's Air Combat to be precise, which will thrust players into technologically advanced jet fighters to do combat against a private military force that has attacked the USA.
"We are confident that this new brand will become the new benchmark for flight combat games and will be, like other Tom Clancy based games, an instant online multiplayer hit," says Sebastien Delen, managing director of Ubisoft's Bucharest studio. "The player will experience all the action and excitement of modern air combat, from intense dog fighting to tactical strikes."
There's plenty of room in the market for more air combat games, and you know Ubisoft doesn't toss about the Tom Clancy name unless they're ready to kick some ass. The skies are going to get a lot more interesting once the new series launches next year.
Ubisoft Takes To The Skies With New Tom Clancy Air Combat Brand
Chertsey, England - September 25, 2007 - Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced the creation of a new Tom Clancy franchise being developed by Ubisoft's Bucharest studio for next generation consoles and PC. The first air combat game taking place in Tom Clancy's universe, the brand will launch in 2008.
"Ubisoft has an unrivalled track record of creating and sustaining new brands," said Serge Hascoet, chief creative officer at Ubisoft. "Our commitment to refreshing our catalogue with regular introduction of new IPs is what keeps gamers coming back for more. With this new brand we're redefining the aerial combat genre and extending the Tom Clancy universe to deliver a compelling new action titles to next-generation gamers."
Set in the near future, the game imagines a world where a private military force has accumulated such power that it attacks the USA. Thrust into the cockpits of incredibly powerful and technologically advanced jet fighters, gamers will benefit from hi-tech piloting assistance, providing comfort, security and enhanced perception. As players gain skills and confidence, they will be able to shed the assistance. But before choosing performance over security, they'll have to weigh the risks carefully.
"We are confident that this new brand will become the new benchmark for flight combat games and will be, like other Tom Clancy based games, an instant online multiplayer hit," says Sebastien Delen, managing director of Ubisoft's Bucharest studio. "The player will experience all the action and excitement of modern air combat, from intense dog fighting to tactical strikes."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink