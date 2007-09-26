Ubisoft Launches Tom Clancy's Air Combat

Could Ace Combat finally meet its match? For years now the Namco Bandai series has been synonymous with air combat video games, but now Ubisoft looks to one up them by creating a series that is not only synonymous - it is Air Combat. Tom Clancy's Air Combat to be precise, which will thrust players into technologically advanced jet fighters to do combat against a private military force that has attacked the USA.

"We are confident that this new brand will become the new benchmark for flight combat games and will be, like other Tom Clancy based games, an instant online multiplayer hit," says Sebastien Delen, managing director of Ubisoft's Bucharest studio. "The player will experience all the action and excitement of modern air combat, from intense dog fighting to tactical strikes."

There's plenty of room in the market for more air combat games, and you know Ubisoft doesn't toss about the Tom Clancy name unless they're ready to kick some ass. The skies are going to get a lot more interesting once the new series launches next year.