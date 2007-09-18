Ubisoft Opens Second Studio In China

After eleven successful years in China with their Shanghai studios, Ubisoft today announces the creation of Ubisoft Chengdu. Having long been an established centre for the electronics and IT industry, the city boasts upwards of 35,000 programming graduates a year, more than enough to bolster the new studio's ranks from the beginning 10 team members to its goal of 200 over the next year.

UBISOFT EXPANDS INVESTMENT IN CHINA Opens New Video Game Development Studio in Chengdu, China

Paris, France - September 17, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announces the opening of a new video game development studio in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. Richard Tsao, senior producer at Ubisoft's Shanghai studio, has been appointed managing director of the new studio. Ubisoft Chengdu will initially focus on internal outsourcing and in time will be responsible for developing online titles for PC, consoles and handhelds.

The opening of the new studio was celebrated today at a signing ceremony with Yves Guillemot, chief executive officer of Ubisoft, as well as the Party Secretary of Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone, Mr. Jing Gang and Mr. Han Chun Lin, Director of Chengdu's Hi-Tech Zone.

Following on its history of success in China, with Ubisoft's Shanghai studio already the second-largest Ubisoft development team in the world, the new studio in Chengdu will open its doors in Tianfu Software Park with 10 team members and the goal of expanding to 200 developers over the next year. Chengdu, with over 35,000 software programming graduates per year, is one of the most technologically developed cities in Western China, offering long-term growth opportunities based on a talented and highly educated local population. With its cutting-edge infrastructure and a local Hi-Tech Zone, Chengdu attracts international companies from all over the world and will provide a perfect environment for Ubisoft to establish an outstanding development studio.

"The success of our studio in Shanghai, which has been further confirmed with the launch of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 for the PLAYSTATION 3 system, has encouraged us to extend our growth in China," said Christine Burgess-QuÃ©mard, executive director, Worldwide Studios at Ubisoft. "We are convinced that Chengdu offers the perfect environment for our expansion, offering a great number of highly educated and talented people."

Richard Tsao's career in games development began at Microsoft, where he helped to ship games such as Dungeon Siege and Mech Warrior 4. He then moved to Crytek, shipping Far CryÂ® and managing pre-production for Crysis before coming to Ubisoft Shanghai where he was most recently responsible for projects including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterÂ® 2 for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. Before video games, Rich gathered a decade of development experience as a technical project manager and programmer for various client/server software projects, including deploying the first online billing system for MSN Internet access service.

Ubisoft was the first major developer to establish itself in China, opening a development studio in Shanghai in 1996. Ubisoft's Shanghai studio, managed by Corinne Leroy, has developed internationally renowned games including Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowÂ® for the XboxÂ® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, which reached No. 1 shortly after its release in 2004. The studio celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and the team is currently developing an entirely new franchise, Tom Clancy's EndWar(TM), which will release in 2008.