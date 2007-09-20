Ubisoft Picks Up No More Heroes For U.S. Release

Grasshopper Manufacture's No More Heroes may not have Halo 3 or Grand Theft Auto IV hype behind it, but we're certainly looking forward to Goichi Suda's next. Fortunately, for us English speakers, IGN reveals that the game finally has a Western publisher who's brave enough to take on the Wii follow up to Killer 7. Ubisoft have stepped up to the plate to bring No More Heroes stateside. The even better news? Travis Touchdown and his cel-shaded mates will be coming to the West in February of 2008.

America Has No More Heroes [IGN]