Ubisoft Wants Lara Croft

Forget those concerns that Ubisoft is going to be bought up. Ubisoft wants to do the buying! SCi Entertainment, owner of Lara Croft developer Eidos, stated that it received a bid from French publisher Ubisoft. SCi Entertainment has had rough times of late, and this Ubisoft move to snap up the company should peak interest from Time Warner, which already has a 10 per cent stake in SCi. Nothing's set in stone, but Electronic Arts and Sony could also be interested in acquiring SCi. Aren't corporate takeovers fascinating? No, no they aren't. Ubisoft Buying? [The Guardian]