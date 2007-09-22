The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Umbrella Chronicles Producer Not Ruling Out Zombie Fit

kawata_fit.jpgWe sat down with Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles producer Masachika Kawata yesterday to get up to speed on Capcom's Wii shooter. Sorry, zapper. Since Umbrella Chronicles is so straightforward—painfully so at times—I wanted to know when the Resident Evil series was going to find its sense of humor. Meaning, when was a Resident Evil game going to take advantage of the Wii Fit balance board. Kawata told us his thoughts on the peripheral, saying "As a parody, it would be kind of fun to make Biohazard Fitness." Oooh! That sounds just perfect.

Unfortunately, Kawata went back into casual gaming wet blanket mode, saying "Seriously, the game market in Japan has become too hardcore so I think something like Biohazard Fitness would actually broaden the market. Anything to break the market open is a welcome change for me." You lost us at "game market".

Honestly, Kawata, doing push ups to fend off the undead is a far, far better concept than shooting them (and you know it).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles