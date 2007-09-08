Uncensored Manhunt 2 Leaks Online

Projectmanhunt.com is reporting that an early PS2 build of Manhunt 2 has leaked online. Though credited to Rockstar-unaffiliated Team Slonik, the software had to come from somewhere and YouTube clips are already appearing for public consumption—meaning this could become a quite literal torrent of bad press for Rockstar...who was finally (kinda) out of the fire for Hot Coffee.
Full release notes after the jump.NFO(release notes):
******************************************************************************* Manhunt 2 (Banned Uncut) *******************************************************************************
——————————————————————————- General Information ——————————————————————————- Type.................: Game Platform.............: PS2 Number of Parts......: 57 Including PARS Image Format.........: Other (specify) Image Created with...: CloneCD Burn Tested..........: Yes
——————————————————————————- Post Information ——————————————————————————- Posted by............: Team Slonik Posted to............: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Parts per Day........: Dont Ask Fills Policy.........: Other (specify) Repost Policy........: Other (specify)
——————————————————————————- Release Notes ——————————————————————————- Greetz to the scene. Here we have the kick ass game (Manhunt 2 Banned Uncut Version) from Team Slonik.
——————————————————————————- Install Notes ——————————————————————————- Extract and Burn with CloneCD
Note: We believe this to be a BETA version, so no crying if it fucks up on you.
Peace out!!!
Manhunt 2 Leaked [via play]
