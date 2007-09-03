Uncharted Heroine Re-Made Into Conventional Beauty

Do blonds really have more fun? Developer Naughty Dog must think so. For its upcoming Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, the team turn character Elena Fisher's locks from a chestnut brown to a dishwater blond. Not only that, they chiseled her lantern jaw. Goodbye Jughead! And the rational? According to a spokesperson:

They [Naughty Dog]just preferred her blond.

Well! If Naughty Dog is in tweak mode, some please change the fact bullets and punches do the same amount of damage. Makes no sense!! New Hairdo [GamesRadar]