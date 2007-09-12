Uncharted Sets Course For November

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

uncharted_leadin.jpgThe hunt for El Dorado, the lost city of gold, begins this November as Sony officially confirms that PS3 exclusive Uncharted: Drake's Fortune with be hitting the US on the 20th of that month. According to GameStop's website, his puts it either on the same day or within a day of heavy hitting titles like Haze, Rock Band, Mass Effect, and History Channel: Battle for the Pacific, the latter of which deals with similar island themes, only likely in more realistic and therefor boring fashion. I know I have said it before, but this holiday gaming season is going to see me living penniless in the streets by January.

