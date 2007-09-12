Uncharted Sets Course For November

The hunt for El Dorado, the lost city of gold, begins this November as Sony officially confirms that PS3 exclusive Uncharted: Drake's Fortune with be hitting the US on the 20th of that month. According to GameStop's website, his puts it either on the same day or within a day of heavy hitting titles like Haze, Rock Band, Mass Effect, and History Channel: Battle for the Pacific, the latter of which deals with similar island themes, only likely in more realistic and therefor boring fashion. I know I have said it before, but this holiday gaming season is going to see me living penniless in the streets by January.
Uncharted gets firm US date [Eurogamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink