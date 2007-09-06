University Of British Columbia Victim Of Katamari Roll-Up

Kotaku reader Henry passed on what may be considered a clever homage or a the work of a lazy graphic designer, as the Alma Mater Society's handbook for the coming school year at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver sports some strinkingly familiar imagery. We can only hope that no one was hurt during the tragic rolling up of the school and that someone issues a zombie army against these dogs of the AMS in retaliation for their swipe.

Big pic of the geeky handbook after the jump.

Thanks for the tip, Henry!