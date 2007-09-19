Uwe Boll Talks Postal Tonight

Everybody's favourite video game movie director will be chatting with the Xfire community tonight about the movie Postal, which sees wide release next month. Participants will be able to ask Uwe questions about the movie, win signed posters, and hopefully play "Let's See How Mad We Can Make Boll", which is fun for the whole family. The chat starts tonight at 6 Eastern, 3 Pacific, and should last until he tells everyone to do rude things to their mothers and storms off.

