Vader Praises The Witcher In Song

I fear that maybe I haven't been clear on exactly how popular The Witcher series is in Europe. The Polish special edition of CD Projekt's RPG is going to come with a CD full of professionally recorded music from popular Polish bands, all revolving around Andrzej Sapkowski's creation. The most prominent of these bands would be Vader, one of the best-known and easy to understand European death metal bands, whose track "Sword of the Witcher" is also being featured on their next album and DVD. I could be wrong, but I very much doubt death metal bands are the types to offer endorsements lightly. Otherwise commercial television would be so much more entertaining.