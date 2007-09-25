Valkyrie Of The Battlefield Comes To Life

Here's a trailer for Sega's Senjou no Valkyria, or Valkyrie of the Battlefield in English, which is a mix of strategy RPG and third-person shooter, apparently influenced at least in part by Gears of War. I don't know about anyone else, but they had my money as son as the hand-drawn tank started rolling. It looks freaking amazing. It's odd how my favourite games of this generation so far have got nothing to do with hyper-realistic graphics, despite that being the target of each successive leap in technology.