Valve Announces Pre-Purchase for Orange Box

The only thing better than a pre-order is a Valve pre-purchase, where you get to download, but not play, the game before it officially goes on sale.

Starting today Valve and GameStop have teamed up to pre-sell the PC version of The Orange Box to gamers interested in that whole pre-purchase concept. Anyone who pre-orders the game before Oct 10 gets 10 percent off the regular price plus they can download and play the beta version of Team Fortress 2.

Hit the jump for all of the tantalising details.