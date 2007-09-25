Valve Announces Pre-Purchase for Orange Box

The only thing better than a pre-order is a Valve pre-purchase, where you get to download, but not play, the game before it officially goes on sale.
Starting today Valve and GameStop have teamed up to pre-sell the PC version of The Orange Box to gamers interested in that whole pre-purchase concept. Anyone who pre-orders the game before Oct 10 gets 10 percent off the regular price plus they can download and play the beta version of Team Fortress 2.
VALVE AND GAMESTOP ANNOUNCE PRE-PURCHASE PROGRAM FOR THE ORANGE BOX
Pre-Purchase The Orange Box for Special Price and Join the Team Fortress 2 Beta Now
September 24, 2007 - Valve and GameStop today announced that those who pre-purchase the PC edition of The Orange Box at GameStop, the world's largest video game and entertainment software retailer, before October 10th will save 10% off the regular price and gain access to the beta version of Team Fortress 2 for the PC.
The Orange Box, penned by IGN as ".the package which could legitimately be called the deal of the century," features three highly-awaited new games by Valve: Half-LifeÂ® 2: Episode Two, the second installment in the Half-Life 2 episodic trilogy; Team FortressÂ® 2, the sequel to the game that put class-based, multiplayer team warfare on the map; and Portal, the game that blends puzzles, first person action, and adventure gaming to produce an experience like no other.
To bring gamers up to date with the Half-Life 2 universe, The Orange Box also includes Half-Life 2, the best-selling and highest-rated action game series of all time, and the episodic debut Half-LifeÂ® 2: Episode One-together, more than 30 hours of award-winning gameplay. Customers who already own these titles will have the ability to conveniently "gift" them to a friend upon official release of The Orange Box.
Starting immediately, those who pre-purchase The Orange Box for PC at any GameStop retail store in the US will receive a key-code and instructions to download and activate the beta release of Team Fortress 2 from Steam. The beta will conclude with the release of The Orange Box on October 10th. This year's most anticipated online action game, Team Fortress 2 delivers new game types, a signature art style powered by Valve's next generation animation technology, persistent player statistics, and more.
The Orange Box will have a suggested retail price of $49.95 on the PC and $59.95 on the XboxÂ® 360 and PlaystationÂ® 3 console systems. The 10% pre-purchase discount also applies to all three versions at GameStop and participating retail outlets.
For more information about The Orange Box, please visit www.steamgames.com.
