In case you've tired of your virtual self in Second Life, VastPark is coming (for some people, at least - the first new users will be given access soon): it promises "a virtual content platform featuring free tools, revolutionary distributed content syndication and enables you to deploy your own virtual world or online game within seconds royalty free". Metaversed explains:

It's free to use and purchasing a "Pro Creator account" allowing 1GB of storage and bandwidth will be $US 19 for 2 years. One can still publish using a free "Basic Creator account" allowing you to try it out, and they were giving away three year Pro accounts if you were among the first 250 people to publish content. Once you've created your world, you can open portals to worlds other users have created. Content creation tools include basic 3D building functions and texture mappers, as well as scripting tools. There's also a built-in syndication system where content developpers can allow some things to be used in other people's worlds and easily update that content system-wide from one place.

Sounds interesting in theory, we'll see if it pans out. Perhaps the media can find a new darling and the New York Times can start writing out-of-touch articles about VastPark instead?

Vastpark [Wonderland]