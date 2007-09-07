Video Games Live CD Coming October 15th

For those of you who haven't been to a Video Games Live concert or are just looking for some good geek makeout music, the Tommy Tallarico album has been dated for an October 15th release date. Featuring everyone's favourite pop pianist Martin Leung and melodies from WoW, Super Mario and Halo, it's a must-buy to prove your dorkdom to those of us who feel you just are hardcore enough.

Yeah, we aren't falling for that temporary Zelda tattoo. And neither is your mum. So who's planning on picking this one up? (Fahey, hand down please. We already know.) Video Games Live CD Releases October 15 [gamelife]