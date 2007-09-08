Videos From Beyond Gravity

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

In my defence, I was on some very nice anti-motion sickness drugs and being crushed by tremendous g-forces, so me calling Crecente a fucker should be in no way take away from my deep love for the man. It's very hard to keep your camera steady once weightlessness kicks in, so mind the spinning. Perhaps I should have issued you guys those meds. Hit the jump for a peek at Super Garriott!

You will believe an MMO developer can fly! Marvel at me getting kicked in the head by Richard's brother Robert! See the motion sickness-inducing visuals! Fear the final close-up shot of my giant face!

I need my own cameraman.

