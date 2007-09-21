Virtual Golf, Real Money

SkillGround is a site where you can play original video games for cash money and prizes, and they've just added another game to their arsenal. UTour Golf is a realistic online golf game that will allow players to play in golf tournaments or head to head for cash winnings - or just for fun, but what's the point of that? Knowing the ferocious competitive streak in my golfer friends, this is going to cost them a lot of money. Players will be able to chat, track stats, and join games based on their skills, from Rookie to Legend.

"UTour Golf will change the landscape of online gaming by bringing a pro golf simulation with cash play to the mass market. The game looks and feels like the real thing, and is designed to be intuitive for players of all skill levels - everyone can play and anyone can win," said Jon Walsh, CEO of Groove Media Inc.

The game is in it's beta release now at www.utourGolf.com. All the fun of real golf with none of the walking with a stick in your hand.