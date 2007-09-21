Virtual Golf, Real Money

SkillGround is a site where you can play original video games for cash money and prizes, and they've just added another game to their arsenal. UTour Golf is a realistic online golf game that will allow players to play in golf tournaments or head to head for cash winnings - or just for fun, but what's the point of that? Knowing the ferocious competitive streak in my golfer friends, this is going to cost them a lot of money. Players will be able to chat, track stats, and join games based on their skills, from Rookie to Legend.
"UTour Golf will change the landscape of online gaming by bringing a pro golf simulation with cash play to the mass market. The game looks and feels like the real thing, and is designed to be intuitive for players of all skill levels - everyone can play and anyone can win," said Jon Walsh, CEO of Groove Media Inc.
The game is in it's beta release now at www.utourGolf.com. All the fun of real golf with none of the walking with a stick in your hand.
UTOUR GOLF DRIVES TO BETA WITH CASH TOURNAMENTS FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS
Play for Cash Prizes or Just For Fun with the Next Phenomenon in Virtual Golf
TORONTO, September 20, 2007 - Groove Media today announced the beta release for UTour Golf, the world's first free, full-featured online golf game where players can compete for fun and real money. Delivering the most immersive golf experience available, UTour Golf gives players of all skill levels the chance to experience a pro golf simulation in a safe, fair online environment. The beta is a first-look at the next phenomenon in online gaming, and gives players the chance to get in early and prepare for upcoming tournaments. The beta is now open at www.utourGolf.com.
"UTour Golf will change the landscape of online gaming by bringing a pro golf simulation with cash play to the mass market. The game looks and feels like the real thing, and is designed to be intuitive for players of all skill levels - everyone can play and anyone can win," said Jon Walsh, CEO of Groove Media Inc. "The proven technology of our SkillGround platform ensures a fair environment for cash competitions. The transparent ranking system along with an accurate skill matching system makes UTour Golf fun for rookie and veteran players alike."
In UTour Golf, players can select from a variety of golf courses and game rule sets, enter tournaments or compete head-to-head. There's a game for everyone, including tiered tournaments from Rookie to Legend, and UTour Golf's automatic skill matching ensures that play is both fun and fair. The game is easy to pick up and play; even players new to video games will be sinking putts on virtual greens within minutes.
Advanced community features enable UTour Golf players to chat in-game, track their stats, invite friends to participate, view available cash prizes, practice and more. At launch, UTour Golf will also include buddy lists and tools to create user-generated events.
To find out more about UTour Golf and this innovative new approach to gaming, visit www.utourGolf.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink