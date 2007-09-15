Virtually Visit The Halo 3 Museum

Don't want to wait for the Halo 3 museum diorama to possibly make its way to your town? You can do a virtual fly-through of the impressive miniature display on the official Halo 3 site, right now. Even better than the online look at the diorama are handily informative pop-ups that are rich with information on Halo 3's bit players in the form of first person accounts, plus details on vehicles, weapons and enemy combatants.

