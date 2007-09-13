The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wacko Jacko Game Surprised Japanese Celebs

Yes, yes. Michael Jackson made his own SEGA game Moonwalker. Yes, yes, we all know. Though Japanese celebs like variety host Tamori and former Morning Musume idol Mari Yaguchi sure seem surprised. Here's an episode from Hey! Spring of Trivia detailing the Jackson SEGA Genesis game. For those who haven't seen the show, here's what's going on: Five celebs have a buzzer that they hit when an amazing piece of trivia is revealed. The buzzer makes a "hey" noise, which is the sound in Japanese people make when they are surprised to hear something. The max number of buzzer hits (or heys) per person is 20. These are then combined for a total score that can max out at 100. This bit of info got 78 "heys".

The interesting part isn't that Japanese celebs didn't know this (even if the game was released in Japan!), but when the host (Norito Yashima) says the show connected The Gloved One's people about using the clip to which they asked how much would be paid for TV usage. Hey! Spring of Trivia replied it would pay up to $US5,000 for usage. Two weeks passed with no reply. A staffer sent Jacko's camp an email saying they weren't paying and wouldn't use the game footage. A reply from The King of Pop's team was sent soon after giving them the ok! Jackson Game [Japan Probe]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles