The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

War Is Not A Game

I've often wondered how members of the military who've actually seen active duty felt about America's Army, the recruiting tool disguised as a free video game created by the US Government. Judging by the reactions of one group of war veterans not everyone is overly pleased. Around 90 members of Iraq Veterans Against the War showed their displeasure at the Missouri Black Expo back in mid-August, donning black t-shirts and gathering in front of Army recruiters in formation to shout, "War is not a game!" three times before dispersing. The well-organised protest was in response to the America's Army simulation set up at the Expo and marked the beginning of IVAW's Truth In Recruiting campaign.

Anti-war veterans protest at Black Expo [STLtoday via Game Politics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles