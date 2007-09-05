I've often wondered how members of the military who've actually seen active duty felt about America's Army, the recruiting tool disguised as a free video game created by the US Government. Judging by the reactions of one group of war veterans not everyone is overly pleased. Around 90 members of Iraq Veterans Against the War showed their displeasure at the Missouri Black Expo back in mid-August, donning black t-shirts and gathering in front of Army recruiters in formation to shout, "War is not a game!" three times before dispersing. The well-organised protest was in response to the America's Army simulation set up at the Expo and marked the beginning of IVAW's Truth In Recruiting campaign.

Anti-war veterans protest at Black Expo [STLtoday via Game Politics]