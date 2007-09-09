Wikia Inc. is reporting that that its World of Warcraft Wiki has reached a landmark 40,000 articles making it one of the largest resources of WoW information available online. That's a whole lot of articles about WoW, but with the huge amount of people playing it I guess it's no surprise that something like this would thrive. The site covers a wide variety of topics including characters, gameplay, guides and patches. So if you're into knowing everything there is to know about WoW check out the WoW Wiki and see how long it takes you to get through 40,000 articles.
Warcraft Wiki Hits 40,000 Articles
