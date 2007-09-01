Warhammer Online Novelised

Games Workshop has always been about creating a rich back story for their game worlds. Their publishing arm, BL Publishing, releases a new Warhammer or Warhammer 40K novel every month, so it comes as no surprise that they announce Empire in Chaos, the first novel in a series of Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning novels, coming in early 2008. Written by GW author Anthony Reynolds, it will follow the story of one Annaliese Jaeger, whose village is destroyed by mutants, causing her to form a party with an elf, a dwarf, and a grizzled Witch Hunter to turn back the tides of darkness. If I were writing a novel based on an MMO the dwarf wouldn't be able to pull worth a damn, people would die and come back to life every five pages, and the elf would be AFK the entire book, coming in only at the end to argue over loot.

EA AND BL PUBLISHING ANNOUNCE NOVEL BASED ON HIGHLY ANTICIPATED WARHAMMER ONLINE: AGE OF RECKONING

First Novel in New Series Explores Depth of the Fantasy MMORPG Game World

CHERTSEY, UK - August 31, 2007 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) and BL Publishing, a division of Games Workshop, announced today that BL Publishing will release an original novel based on the highly anticipated MMORPG, WarhammerÂ® Online: Age of Reckoningâ„¢ (WAR). The first book in the new series of novels set in the Age of Reckoning, EMPIRE IN CHAOS will be available in all major bookstores and on the BL Publishing website in early 2008.

In EMPIRE IN CHAOS, by noted Games Workshop author Anthony Reynolds, the lands of the Empire are being ravaged by a terrible plague. When Annaliese Jaeger's village is overrun and destroyed by mutants, she and an injured Elf captive are the only survivors. As the two unlikely companions fight their way towards Black Fire Pass, Annaliese discovers within herself powers of courage and faith that inspire all around her. With a grizzled Witch Hunter and a Dwarf Ironbreaker, the heroes battle alongside the armies of the Empire and the Dwarfs, above and below the earth, against greenskin tribes and the hordes of Chaos. Together, they must find their courage and help turn back the tides of darkness, lest all of the Empire be lost.

Mark Jacobs, VP and General Manager at EA Mythic commented, "We're excited to be working with BL Publishing and Anthony Reynolds to bring our game to life and explore the rich depth of WAR's epic story. BL Publishing has released many great novels set in Games Workshop's Warhammer world and we are proud to have a book based on our game join the ranks of such notable works."

Anthony Reynolds, the author of the novel remarked, "The Warhammer world is a grim place, full of horror, violence and dark humor, and the EA Mythic team have really brought that to life - faithfully creating a living, breathing, bellicose world being torn apart by constant warfare. It's the perfect backdrop for a novel. I'd been following the progress of the game for some time and it was easy to see that Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning was going to be something special."

