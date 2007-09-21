Warmonger Destroys Downtown

Warmonger, Operation: Downtown Destruction is being released on October 16th for free to PC gamers around the globe. If I were marketing a kick-arse looking FPS featuring levels of destructibility unseen before in the genre, I'd have just stopped at that announcement, but NetDevil seems to think you need some more encouragement. To that end they've released this trailer, featuring things being shot apart and people being blown through floors accompanied by some killing music. If this doesn't convince you to buy it, what will?