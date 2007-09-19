Crecente got a chance to play Warmonger, Operation: Downtown Destruction back in June at NetDevil's anniversary party, and they pretty much had to pry him away from the computer. PC gamers will soon get a chance to see if they experience similar ass-stickiness as NetDevil announces plans to release the game via digital download on October 16th for the low, low price of completely free. I've yet to see any mention of PC requirements, but from what Brian wrote back in June the AGEIA PhysX card will not be one of them, with an option to turn off the effects for PC's without. This is good, because my AGEIA card from BFG arrived dead, and I've yet to take them up on that lifetime replacement warranty. I'm not good with shipping things, apparently. In honour of the impeding release, NetDevil has produced a veritable art gallery of destruction. Enjoy!
Warmonger Rains Destruction In October
