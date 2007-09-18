WCG Presents Team USA

The World Cyber Games National Final is over, and as the smoke clears and paramedics carry the battered bodies of the fallen from the fetid field of war, twenty-two figures stand silhouetted in the bright Universal Orlando Resort spotlights, ready to represent our country in the coming battle. Men like Need for Speed: Carbon Champion Kamram Siddiqui from Orlando Florida, and Dead or Alive 4 Champ Carl White from Toledo Ohio. Those two and twenty more bravely listed in the press release below will take to the battlefield on last time at the World Cyber Games 2007 Grand Final in Seattle Washington October 4-7, testing their mettle against 700 gamers from 75 countries for a chance at gold medals, cash, and prizes... but that matters not. Nay, these fine men and possibly women fight for America, ladies and gentlemen. For our freedom and glory. Okay, my hyperbole gland just burst. Hit up the press release while I hunt for a band-aid.

WORLD CYBER GAMES ANNOUNCES TEAM USA

America's 22 Best Gamers To Compete Against Over 700 PlayersFrom 75 Countries In e-Sports' Biggest and Most Prestigious Tournament - The 2007 World Cyber Games Grand Final - Taking Place In Seattle Oct. 4-7

(Orlando, September 16, 2007) - The World Cyber Games (WCG) 2007 USA Championship: National Final concluded today at Universal Orlando Resort with 22 of the finest video game players in the country earning a share of $100,000 in cash and prizes and spot on TEAM USA's roster. Now the American Team will travel to Seattle, Washington October 4-7 to compete on the biggest stage in competitive gaming — The World Cyber Games 2007 Grand Final.

Earlier this year, over 10,000 gamers set out to make the United States' national team by enduring online qualifiers, live regional qualifiers and finally the WCG USA National Final. Those elite 22 players now comprise TEAM USA and will face off next month against 700 top gamers from 75 countries for gold medals and a share of nearly $500,000 in cash and prizes.

Team USA 2007 Includes:

PC StarCraftÂ®: Brood Warâ„¢ Champion: Geoff Robinson (Mill Creek, WA) Runner Up: Daniel Eidson (Reston, VA)

WarCraftÂ® III: Frozen Throneâ„¢ Champion: Phil Crawford (Hopewell Junction, NY)

CounterStrikeâ„¢ Champion: Team Emazing Games (eMg) Michael Guevara (Queens, NY) Scott Cavallero (Vineland, NJ) Matt Beahan (Plymouth Meeting, PA) Nazar Vynnytsky (Queens, NY) Robert Irey Jr. (Birdsboro, PA)

FIFA Soccer 07 Champion: Felipe Stoyne (South Plainfield, NJ)

Need for Speedâ„¢: Carbon Champion: Kamran Siddiqui (Orlando, FL)

Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Warsâ„¢ Champion: Shawn Teeter (San Diego, CA) Runner-Up: David Lathrop (Fulton, NY)

Age of EmpiresÂ® III: The WarChiefs Champion: Ragave Phadke (Buffalo, NY)

Xbox 360 Games Project Gotham RacingÂ® 3 Champion: Wes Cwiklo (Camarillo, CA) Brian Boyle (Lincolnshire, IL)

Dead or AliveÂ® 4 Champion: Carl White (Toledo, OH) Runner-Up: Jeremy Florence (Rio Rancho, NM)

Gears of WarÂ® Champion: Team Infinite Keith Haggen (Phoenix, AZ) Jesse Cranker (Bowling Green, OH) Michael Cannon (Harrisburg, PA) Jesse Rodriguez (Chicago, IL)

Tony Hawk's Project 8TM Champion: Dustin Valcalda (Reno, NV)

Widely regarded as the "Olympics" of competitive video game tournaments, this year's WCG USA National Final showcased some of the most exciting and competitive gaming action in e-Sports. With an audience of well over 10,000, packing the Universal Studios' Soundstage 33 over the course of the three day event, this year's WCG USA Championship series was by far the most competitive National Final in the league's seven year history.

"The high level of play at the WCG USA 2007 National Final not only exceeded my expectations, it was a great indication of the progression of e-Sports in this country," said Michael Arzt, General Manager, World Cyber Games USA. "TEAM USA has a tremendous opportunity to compete against some of the world's most renowned gamers and bring home some serious hardware. Next month's WCG Grand Final will certainly be an event not to miss."

The 22 players who comprise TEAM USA's roster will now travel to host city Seattle, WA on October 4th - 7th for the 2007 World Cyber Games Grand Final, taking place at Qwest Field.

The World Cyber Games 2007 National Final will be televised on Spike TV on October 12th. The Grand Final will be televised on November 9th.