Week in Games: Stranglehold Edition

With all the travelling I've been doing lately it's been hard for me to play any new games and probably won't get much of a chance for a few more weeks. Some good titles coming out this week though and I'm sure you'll be able to find something on this list that strikes your fancy. Personally I'm rather intrigued by the Sherlock Holmes title which has been getting decent reviews. Sherlock Holmes and the Cthulu mythos? Sounds like a winner to me.

Stranglehold (X360, PC) All the fun of a John Woo film on your 360!

Medal of Honour: Airborne (PC, X360) It's WWII as seen from above.

The Sims 2: Bon Voyage (PC) Send your little Sims on a dream vacation.

Naruto: Uzumaki Chronicles 2 (PS2) The Naruto machine keeps on pumping.Worms: Open Warfare 2 (DS, PSP) Worms you can carry with you in your pocket.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PC) Holmes vs. Cthulu in a fight to the death.

Seven Kingdoms: Conquest (PC) Lead your army of soldiers of demons to victory.

Pool Party (WII) The kind with balls and a cue not the kind where you throw your keys in one.

Anacapri - The Dream (PC) Take a trip to the Isle of Capri.

Legends of Norrath: Oathbound (PC) The world of EverQuest gets a card battle game.

Garfield's Nightmare (DS) Nightmare indeed.