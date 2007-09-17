The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Week in Games: Eternal Sonata Edition

ternalsonatabox.jpg There's a little something for everyone this week from the gorgeous Eternal Sonata and the uber cute MySims to the gritty World In Conflict and action-packed Stranglehold. As I will be spending the next two weeks abroad I won't be playing much of anything until I return but Eternal Sonata is definitely my pick for this week. Anything you'll be picking up? Eternal Sonata (X360) Life inside the colorful dreams of a dying composer.

World in Conflict (PC) Soviet Russia lives in this RTS.

Sonic Rush Adventure (DS) Sonic and Tails vs Pirates.

MySims (Wii, DS) The Sims get a cutesy-poo facelift.

Coded Arms: Contagion (PSP) The next chapter in the PSPs first FPS.

Stranglehold (PS3, PC) John Woo brings his action magic to the PS3 and PC.

Warriors Orochi (X360, PS2) Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors fight to the death.

Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights (X360, PS2, DS) This new racing game even tracks your DNA... creepy.

Digimon World Data Squad (PS2) Use your Digimon to fight the Seven Demon Kings.

Growlanser: Heritage of War (PS2) The Growlanser series continues with the fifth installment.

Blazing Angels 2: Secret Missions of WWII (X360, PC) More airborne WWII combat fun.

Digimon World: Dawn (DS) Like Pokemon, but different.

