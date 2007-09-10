Week In Games: Heavenly Sword Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

This week has a nice choice of titles spread out over various systems (sans the PSP). I'm trying to get to Heavenly Sword tonight so I can see for myself what it's going to be like and I am anxious to check out Jam Sessions and Drawn to Life for the DS. I've avoided Oblivion for a while just because I'm afraid of getting sucked in, but the inclusion of all the expansions on one disc is intriguing. What to do, what to do?

Heavenly Sword (PS3) Will Nariko and her moves rival Kratos?

Skate (X360) Skate to your heart's content and see what life is like without Tony Hawk.

NHL 2K8 (PS3, X360, PS2) All the fun of Hockey without the broken teeth.NHL 08 (X360, PS3, PC, PS2) Because we always need more hockey games.

Galactic Assault: Prisoner of Power (PC) Rule the planets in this sci-fi RTS.

.hack//G.U. vol. 3//Redemption (PS2) The final game in the trilogy. The end of an era...

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition (X360, PC) All of Oblivion including the two expansions in one tidy package.

Kengo: Legend of the 9 (X360) You are a legendary samurai in feudal Japan doing the stuff a samurai does.

DiRT (PS3) More racing action for your PS3.

Jam Sessions (DS) Strum your blues away.

Drawn to Life (DS) Draw your own character and put him through his paces.

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core (WII, PS2) Still guilty after all these years.

Fatal Inertia (X360) Race in supersonic planes and kick some ass.

Ship Simulator 2008 (PC) Imagine the fun of piloting your own oil rig!

