Live From New York

To: Ash From: Flynn Subject: Moving Out

So, I've been reporting all weekend from New York City which is now my temporary residence until I move to San Francisco in December. I packed up all my stuff and it's now in storage in Atlanta awaiting my return to pick it up and move it across the country. I can't really say I'm going to miss Atlanta much except for some friends and it feels good to be in a new environment even for a short amount of time. I leave for Tokyo a week from today and I'm sure I'll get really excited about it one I've gotten a chance to settle in here, but it will be an awesome trip and It will be cool to see you in person again.

Some things you may have missed this weekend: The Master Chief figure made his debut at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas This list of the top 25 best selling games was surprising Silent Hill 5 looks awesome

I'm off to relax and check out some Heavenly Sword and try to adjust living out of suitcases for the next three months. Have a great week!