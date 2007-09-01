The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

mp3_wayptw.jpgHaving just returned from Germany last night, freshly ill from too little sleep, I'm most likely going to be playing a Circadian rhythm game with my mind and body. Presumably, I'll get back in the groove just in time to go to Tokyo and muck it all up again. In the digital world, I'll be playing some Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and possibly even a little Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix online. I'll be getting my ass kicked, of course, as I've never been that good at the game.

That's it for this week's purchases, but my LA pals have our weekly Geek Night next Thursday, giving me a chance to finally check out the final version of Lair. I expect much bitching about the SIXAXIS. I'm off to cough my guts out, but before I depart, I have to ask; what are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles