Having just returned from Germany last night, freshly ill from too little sleep, I'm most likely going to be playing a Circadian rhythm game with my mind and body. Presumably, I'll get back in the groove just in time to go to Tokyo and muck it all up again. In the digital world, I'll be playing some Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and possibly even a little Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix online. I'll be getting my ass kicked, of course, as I've never been that good at the game.

That's it for this week's purchases, but my LA pals have our weekly Geek Night next Thursday, giving me a chance to finally check out the final version of Lair. I expect much bitching about the SIXAXIS. I'm off to cough my guts out, but before I depart, I have to ask; what are you playing this weekend?