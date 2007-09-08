The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

otogi_wayptw.jpgAfter last night's monthly gaming get together Geek Night, which included playing plenty of EA's skate (poorly), the Call of Duty 4 beta, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix and lots of BioShock, I've got an action gaming itch to scratch. That's why I'm firing up the old Xbox for some Otogi and tackling the last chapters of Ninja Gaiden Sigma. Both have been on my completion backlog for a long time now—never finished the original Xbox Ninja Gaiden—and a quiet weekend with lots of swordplay sounds just magical.

Oh yeah, plenty of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption as well. So what's up? What are you playing this weekend?

